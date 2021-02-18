'Game Of Thrones' Pair Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Step Out With Baby Boy; Pics Go Viral

Game Of Thrones duo who turned real-life couple, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were seen in London with their baby on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The couple who announced their pregnancy in September had priorly not given any details about the birth of the baby. After the release of the picture on Tuesday, Kit Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran officially confirmed the news by saying that the couple was very happy at the birth of their baby boy. At this moment in time, neither the name of the baby nor its date of birth has been revealed.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie step out with baby

In the pictures, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were seen walking down the street, hand in hand, while Leslie carried the baby in a baby bag strapped to her chest. It looks as though the couple had gotten out of the home with their baby to get some chores done if the orange plastic bag in Harington’s hand is to be taken as an indication. The couple is dressed appropriately for the cold London weather with multiple warm layers. Leslie was wearing a mask as she held on to her baby while Harington chose to forgo the mask. The couple looked happy and content with their baby, fans speculated. Leslie protected the baby so that his face would not be revealed in the picture.

Fans were overjoyed to see the couple with their baby. They were absolutely thrilled to see that their Game Of Thrones family was expanding. They congratulated the couple and called the Baby “the King of the North”. Many Game of Thrones puns were made with fans saying that this was the end that they all deserved instead of what they got in Season 8.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the sets of Game of Thrones where their characters Jon and Ygritte played star-crossed lovers. The couple first developed a friendship that then turned into something much more. Harington had said that Leslie had kept him hanging for quite some time but eventually the couple started dating. They tied the knot in June 2018 at Rose Leslie’s ancestral castle. Quite a few of their Game Of Thrones co-stars attended the wedding.

