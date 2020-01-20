SAG Awards: Peter Dinklage Thanks 'GoT' Cast For 'putting Up With Each Other For 9 Years'

Here is a piece of good news for Peter Dinklage fans. The Game of Thrones star was announced as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor kept his acceptance speech short and sweet as he thanked all those who were responsible for the show’s success, including fans and the cast alike. Peter Dinklage also expressed his gratitude towards his co-star from the series Sophie Turner.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage thanks Sophie Turner and other GoT cast members

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. At the event, Peter Dinklage received the award for his role in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. In his acceptance speech, the actor said, "Hello. Oh, my... I think he was on Game of Thrones," looking at the trophy. "I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland. Who put up with... are you from there?" asked Dinklage referring to the show’s filming location.

He then went on to express his gratitude towards his co-stars saying that he would also like to thank everyone at table nine, where his GoT co-stars were placed and went on to say that he did so because they all had to put up with each other for nine years. He thanked Sophie Turner, and his wife Erica Schmidt, to whom he has been married for over nine years now.

The show was first aired on April 17, 2011, and went on to be a sensation. It has garnered a huge fan following throughout the year, and fans of the show were very happy to see their favourite actor win the award.

