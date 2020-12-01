Game Of Thrones' Peter Dinklage To Feature In 1984's 'The Toxic Avenger' Reboot

Actor Peter Dinklage’s next project is the Macon Blair-directorial 'Toxic Avenger' Reboot. The movie is a contemporary reimagination of the 1984 comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger, which was a low budget, but successful film. Read further ahead to know more details about the actor and his upcoming project.

Peter Dinklage to be a part of The Toxic Avenger reboot

Peter Dinklage, after his 6 year-long stint as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, is set to star in the the reboot of 'Toxic Avenger'.The film explores environmental themes and revolves around the transformation of an ignored outsider into a hero, when he saves his closed ones and the community from the troubles of corruption and greed.

The movie will be bankrolled by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma. The Toxic Avenger was a hit after it played for a long time as a midnight movie in New York City and was followed by the sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. The franchise was also made into a stage musical production, a children’s cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Peter Dinklage has done quite a great job as he made a balance with his tentpole pictures and premium dramas in the last few years, all this while he also bagged Emmys for his critically acclaimed role of Tyrion Lannister. Some of his popularly known films in recent times include Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, My Dinner With Herve and the thriller I Care a Lot, the latter being premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival. The actor is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen.

