'Game Of Thrones' Star Ian McElhinney Wasn't Aware About His Exit From The Show?

HBO’s much-acclaimed show Game of Thrones had always been quite unpredictable, even when it comes to its actors. But the exit of actor Ian McElhinney, who portrayed the role of Ser Barristan Selmy in the series, was very shocking for viewers. In the series, Ser Barristan breathed his last in the fifth season as he was killed during a battle with a gang of rebels from Mereen. However, as per the books, this was not supposed to be the end for Ser Barristan.

During an interview with a news portal, Ian McElhinney revealed that he had read the book and sudden leaving was a shock. He further said that one must not read the books because he read the book and thought that he had a lot of screen time and was looking forward to it. And while he was anticipating his roles, Ian got his dates from his agent and he started comparing his dates to the book and it did not tally. Ian said that if they were going by the book then he had to be in it for a number of weeks.

The actor revealed that he even spoke to the showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff about it. He asked them if they were writing him out. The showrunners then told him that his time was up in the series. And Ian then took them by a surprise and told them that he also already knew about it. Ian added that he was very disappointed with how his character was treated.

The Playboys actor said that even though he was disappointed, he accepted that the demands of televisions are very different compared to a book. He said that with TV there is a huge pressure to create a number of high points and much more. Ian also added that they’ve got to keep that up because viewers expect much more from it. And one cannot predict anything as every day brings a new surprise. The much-acclaimed series, Game of Thrones ended in the summer of 2019.

