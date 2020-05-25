Will Ranbir Kapoor Know Any Better Than Jon Snow In 'Game Of Thrones' Desi Version? Check

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular fantasy television which is based on a novel series by CS Lewis. The series aired for eight years starting in 2011 and ending in 2019. During this time, it had managed to gather a huge fan base. The plot of the show is based on nine noble families who wage war against each other to gain power over the land of Westeros. Meanwhile, they are also threatened by an external force which is working its way to obliterate the humans. With more than a year since Game of Thrones ending, here's a compilation of Bollywood cast who would be perfect for the Indian version of the show.

Daenerys Targaryen- Anushka Sharma

She is the youngest child of King Aerys II who is sold into marriage to Khal Drogo. She is also known as the Mother of Dragons and is a compassionate and just leader. A great actor, Anushka Sharma might be perfect for the role.

Khal Drogo- Rana Daggubati

He is the leader of the Dothraki "khalasar". The South Indian actor, Rana Daggubati seems to be perfect to pull off this role.

Sansa Stark- Deepika Padukone

One of the most important characters of the series, Sansa is the second born of the House of Stark and becomes the queen of the Northern kingdom in the final season.

Arya Stark- Alia Bhatt

Arya is a brave lady who prefers the sword to sewing needles. She plays important roles in the Great War and the Battle of Winterfell. She also assassinated Daenerys when the latter was causing destruction. Alia Bhatt seems to be the perfect person to play this role.

Jon Snow- Ranbir Kapoor

Jon Snow is the bastard heir of the House of Stark and Arya, Sansa and Bran's half brother. He is one of the most important characters in the series. Ranbir Kapoor might be just the person to play this popular character.

Bran Stark- Ishaan Khattar

Bran Stark is also an important character in the series and is the brother of Sansa and Arya. He is later declared the King of Westeros in the final episode. Ishaan Khattar might be just the actor to play this role.

Cersei Lannister- Kajol

A ruthless queen who also ruled the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister knew how to wild power. Kajol seems to be the perfect actor to play this important role.

Tyrion Lannister- Riteish Deshmukh

He is the youngest Lannister child and is born a dwarf. However, he uses his wit and intelligence to overcome the prejudice against him. Known to have played he villainous dwarf character in Marjaavaan, Rietsih Deshmukh might be perfect to pull off this role.

Jamie Lannister- Aamir Khan

Jamie is the twin of Cersei and one of the most ruthless characters in the series. He murdered the father of Daenerys and later earned the title of "Kingslayer". Known to play villainous roles and being a great actor, Aamir Khan seems to be perfect for this role.

Melisandre- Katrina Kaif

Melisandre is often referred to as the Red Woman. She is the Red Priestess of the religion R'hllor, the Lord of Light. She was also the one to revive Jon Snow from death when he was murdered by the members of the Night's Watch. Katrina Kaif seems to be the perfect actor to play this role.

Margaery Tyrell- Ananya Panday

Margaery is the queen of the Tyrell House who later becomes the queen consort of Joffrey Baratheon and after his death, Tommen Baratheon. She is later killed because of her false dedication to the Sparrows. Bollywood's new actor on the block, Ananya Panday might be perfect to play this role.

Hodor- Salman Khan

Hodor is a loyal servant of the House of Stark who is slow-witted but compassionate and physically strong. After his acclaimed performnce in Tubelight, Salman Khan also fits the other qualities of Hodor, the character.

