'Game Of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Fights COVID-19; Says He Is Now 'safe & Sound'

Kristofer Hivju got his mainstream success by portraying the character of Tormund Giantsbane in the globally known series, Games Of Thrones. He was a trending topic since he feared that he and his wife were infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus. But through his recent Instagram post, he gave an update of his health status that surely calmed his fans. He shared that the two are "free of all symptoms". Read more about Kristofer Hivju.

Game Of Thrones' Tormund Giantsbane fights & wins the battle against COVID-19

Actor Kristofer Hivju recently took to his Instagram to share a health update after he revealed that he was infected with COVID-19. He shared a cute selfie with his wife, Gry and shared a sweet message for his followers as the caption.

In the caption, Kristofer mentioned that after several weeks in quarantine and being free of all symptoms, they are finally safe and sound. The couple took the opportunity to thank their fans and followers for all of their support and also reminded them to stay vigilant and keep their distance, wash their hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time.

More about Kristofer Hivju

Kristofer Hivju is a Norwegian actor who managed to gain popularity all over the globe with his Game Of Thrones series. He is also known for other films and roles such as of Connor Rhodes in The Fate of the Furious. He was recently seen in the American black comedy-drama, Downhill alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and managed to collect around USD 8 million worldwide through box office collections.

