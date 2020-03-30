'Game Of Thrones' Beloved Dire Wolf Dog Odin Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

Fans of the Game of Thrones series must be aware of Bran Stark's pet dire wolf Summer. The dire wolf was played by Odin, a Northern Inuit dog. It is now revealed that Odin has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Odin's family took to Instagram, where Odin and his brother Thor had a beloved following and revealed about his sad demise.

Game of Thrones' dire wolf passes away

Odin appeared in the first episode of Game of Thrones and has been a fan favourite ever since then. Odin's family has been vocal about his struggle with cancer and also urged fans to support them financially for the same. In the heartfelt note shared by the family of Odin, they shared that he impacted the lives of many people along with their own. The note expressed that Odin lived a wonderful life, unlike any other dog.

The family also expressed that they take great comfort in knowing that Odin has been immortalised by Game of Thrones and they will forever cherish. They also asked people to remember the time they spend with their pets as it is an incredible piece of luck to have a pet. In the post, they also expressed how Odin always loved the beach and would eat his favourite treat almost every day before his passing.

Besides this, the family expressed that they are grateful for everyone who came forward and donated money to help Odin fight the battle of cancer. They have decided to use that money to pay the bill of Odin's vet and donate the remaining amount to their favourite dog charities. They also asked people to share photos and videos of Odin, f they have any, in order to remember him in a positive light.

