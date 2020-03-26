Conor McGregor Recorded Sparring With 'The Mountain' From Game Of Thrones: Watch

UFC double champion Conor McGregor has faced a number of tough competitors in his MMA career. However, he has always been on the verge of being called out by various other celebrities outside the combat sports community. 50 Cent and Logan Paul have often been vocal about wanting to face Conor McGregor but the television world was buzzing with excitement when The Mountain from the hit show Game of Thrones claimed that he would crush the Irish fighter within 10 seconds of a fight. Conor McGregor vs The Mountain actually took place but it was a closed-door friendly contest.

Also Read | Conor McGregor fight: McGregor Donates €1 Million To Help His Country Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

Conor McGregor vs The Mountain: Conor McGregor sparring with the mountain

Conor McGregor fought Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’, who weighed around 400 lbs. The 6’9” tall Gregor looked massive but Conor McGregor vs The Mountain ended in a stunner. The Mountain started off strong against former UFC champion Conor McGregor but failed to dictate despite being bigger in shape and size.

Conor McGregor managed to stay on his feet throughout the Conor vs The Mountain fight. The duo exchanged a few jabs and engaged in a clinch which prevailed for quite a long period of time. However, Conor McGregor managed to bring The Mountain to his knees. As Conor McGregor vs The Mountain ended, both the men embraced each other and showed mutual respect.

Conor McGregor fight: Conor McGregor vs The Mountain analysis

'Conor McGregor vs The Mountain' grabbed everyone's attention. Though it was a closed-door friendly contest, MMA veterans highly looked at it. Take a look at 'Conor McGregor vs The Mountain' analysis

Also Read | Conor McGregor fight: Conor McGregor Reveals Why He Lost To Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

Conor McGregor fight update:

Amidst the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, UFC has been forced to cancel three major upcoming events. Conor McGregor’s next fight has also been delayed due to the medical crisis, as the major countries around the world are currently in lockdown. But that hasn't stopped the Irishman from training hard. Conor McGregor recently posted a video from his Instagram handle in which he is seen training alone.

Also Read | Conor McGregor fight: Conor McGregor Trains In Isolation Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Watch

Also Read | Conor McGregor fight: Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Combined Net Worth, Salary And UFC Earnings

(Image courtesy: The Mac Life Official)