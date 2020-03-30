Ravichandran Ashwin Calls For Game Of Thrones Re-run During Nationwide Lockdown

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season got postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As the threat of coronavirus continues to affect normal life, cricketers are seen spending more time on social media or committing themselves to various extracurricular activities. However, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recently shown interest in watching a famous TV show again.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Promises Twitter Fans On 'Mankading' More Batsmen In IPL 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin recommends popular TV show to a fan

On March 29, Ravichandran Ashwin came across a tweet where a fan talked about petitioning against TV channels to air a certain genre of movies on a continuous basis. Upon reading the tweet, the off-spinner suggested the user to watch a popular American television series Game of Thrones instead. The cricketer was obviously referring to the highly-successful George R.Martin’s adapted hit HBO TV show.

Want to put petition to channels to play movies that I like. Want comedy/ masala movies in the 930 am slot with long ad breaks (because need to cooooook) and nicer/ feel good movies for the 3pm slot with no breaks. How? — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) March 29, 2020

How about a rerun of “Game of thrones” ? https://t.co/8Jzl4mP82d — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 29, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Admits To Letting KXIP Down, Calls DC Move 'justified'

Game of Thrones was launched in 2011 and it ran through eight seasons till its conclusion in 2019. It is one of the most globally-recognised television dramas and it won several top awards during its run. By recommending Game of Thrones to a fan, Ravichandran Ashwin may well have revealed his favourite show publicly.

Before revealing Game of Thrones to fans, Ravichandran Ashwin changed his Twitter profile name to “Let’s Stay Indoors India”. He changed the name to urge Indian citizens into staying indoors until the coronavirus lockdown is lifted by the government.

Also Read | IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

Ravichandran Ashwin in Delhi Capitals team 2020 and IPL postponed

Having led Kings XI Punjab in 2018 and 2019 editions, Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals team 2020 during the IPL 2020 trading window. The Delhi Capitals franchise secured Ashwin's services for ₹7.6 crore. However, fans of the cricketer will have to wait a while to see as the IPL 2020 is expected to face further delays going ahead. According to recent reports, the upcoming season may also be cancelled altogether this year.

Also Read | Icy Kane Williamson & Fiery Virat Kohli's Ideas Hand-in-hand In Cricket's Game Of Thrones

Also Read | Impatient Game Of Thrones Fans Have Hijacked Avengers: Infinity War But Can't Decide Who Should Have Thanos' Gauntlet