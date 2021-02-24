'Gaslit': Armie Hammer's Role To Be Recast In Upcoming Series About The Watergate Scandal

Armie Hammer suffers another setback as his role in the upcoming TV show Gaslit is now to be recast. Hammer's exit from Gaslit marks the latest setback in the actor's career, which is due to the controversy surrounding his alleged 'leaked online messages'. According to Rolling Stone, the messages included violent fantasies including cannibalism. Gaslit is an upcoming TV series that will focus on the Watergate scandal from 1972. The series will be based on the award-winning Slate magazine podcast Slow Burn.

Gaslit cast

The Gaslit cast includes Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in lead roles. Along with Hammer, Joel and Nash Edgerton were also to be a part of the Gaslit cast and crew, with the former acting in the series and directing it. However, according to a Deadline report, Joel Edgerton has exited his post as director and will be replaced by Matt Ross. Joel Edgerton was also set to play G. Gordon Liddy chief operative of Richard Nixon’s "Plumbers" unit, the role will now be recast.

Gaslit Plot

Gaslit is an upcoming series that is set to tell the story of Martha Mitchell's role in the 1972 Watergate scandal. IMDb's official description states the Gaslit plot to be - "A modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centering on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time". Filming for the series is yet to begin. Take a look at a post by Starz, announcing the tv series below.

More about Armie Hammer's exit

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer was set to play White House Counsel John Dean in the upcoming series Gaslit. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has exited the project owing to "scheduling conflicts". Hammer has also suffered blows having to exit other upcoming ventures like his upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez, called Shotgun Wedding.

The Rolling Stone report stated that Hammer is facing allegations from his exes who claim he was abusive and had cannibalistic characteristics. Hammer has been married to television personality Elizabeth Chambers for nearly ten years, however, the two have now separated following the allegations on Hammer. Chambers announced their separation via an Instagram post in which she wrote about how she supports "any victim of assault and abuse" and that she "didn't realise how much she didn't know". She ended the caption by talking about her children, whom she shares with Hammer, and how they are the "sole focus" of her life right now. Take a look at Elizabeth Chambers' post below.

