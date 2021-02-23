Justice League Originally Had Romance Between Bruce Wayne, Lois Lane: Zack Snyder

Released in 2017, Justice League has been in talks for a long time, mostly for not being Zack Snyder’s version. It is said that the studios made extensive changes when the filmmaker left the project for personal issues and Joss Whedon stepped in. Now, it is revealed that Warner Bros. also rejected the idea of Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane's romance.

Justice League originally had a romance between Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder talked about one of his initial idea for the Justice League's plot. He said that he planned to add romance between Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane, played by Ben Affleck and Amy Adams, respectively. It was when Lane was mourning the death of her love, Clark Kent in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The filmmaker mentioned that the intention was that Wayne fell in love with Lois and then realizing that the only way to save the world was to bring Superman back to life.

Snyder asserted that the billionaire had this “insane” conflict with himself because Lois Lane was still in love with Superman. He noted that they had a “beautiful” speech where Bruce expresses his feelings to Alfred. The director stated that it was Wayne saying, ‘I never had a life outside the cave. I never imagined a world for me beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can get this group of gods together, then my job is done. I can quit. I can stop.’ But of course, it would not have worked out for him, said Snyder.

Zack Snyder presented the idea to Warner Bros. while developing the project. He mentioned that the studio said 'no' to it. Hence, it never came to fruition. Instead, the Justice League's plot has Lois Lane called by Batman to bring resurrected Superman to sense. There was no romantic angle at all between the two characters, not even a clear interaction. In Superman’s Girlfriend Lois Lane comic issue #89, Lois gets married to Bruce Wayne aka Batman. However, the 1969 issue made it clear that it is an imaginary story that may or may not ever happen in the DC comic universe.

