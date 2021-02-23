Mila Kunis Signs 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Film Adaptation For Netflix, Read Details

Luckiest Girl Alive is a New York Times Bestselling mystery novel released in 2015. It is written by American author, Jessica Knoll, in the first-person narrative. Now, as per reports, Netflix is adapting the acclaimed book into a film and has tapped Mila Kunis as the lead.

Mila Kunis to star in Luckiest Girl Alive film adaptation at Netflix

According to Variety, Netflix is turning Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive novel into a movie. Mila Kunis has signed on to play the lead role as Ani FaNell. The plot centers on the character, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seemingly has it all. It includes a sought-after position at a famous magazine, a glamorous wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But things change when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School. Ani is then forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to untangle her precisely crafter life.

Luckiest Girl Alive author Jessica Knoll will write the screenplay for the movie. Mike Berker has boarded the project as the director. He served as a director and executive producer on Hulu’s The Handmaid Tale, a dystopian tragedy television series.

Mila Kunis is also producing the film for Orchard Farm Productions with Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories and Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart. Executive producers are Knoll, Orchard Farm Productions' Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner of Picturestart, and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories. More actors will be joining the project.

Mila Kunis is known for her role as Jackie Burkhart on the period sitcom That ‘70s Show. She has appeared in films like Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, Boot Camp, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Book of Eli, Friends with Benefit, Ted, Oz the Great and Powerful, Bad Moms, and others. Her performance as Lily in Black Swan earned her nominates at multiple awards including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild. Kunis was recently seen in Breaking News in Yuba County also featuring Allison Janney, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Jimmi Simpson, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, and more.

