'Gavin & Stacey' Starts Had Real Drinks On The Set Of Their Christmas Reunion Special

Robert Wilford in an interview slipped up and told the interviewer that he and other stars of the hit comedy Gavin & Stacey downed real drinks on set while they were filming for the Christmas special reunion episode. Wilford who plays Stacey's brother added that it was one of the loveliest days he has had with everyone on set.

Real drinks on set

Wilford even told the interviewer that it was James Corden's idea and that it was really lovely. The successful sitcom had three seasons from 2007 to 2010. The finale episode aired on New Year's Day in 2010 and had over 10 million viewers. The stars of the sitcom reunited for a special reunion episode which they were shooting for. The long-awaited episode is supposed to air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

In related news, a woman who lives in the real Gavin and Stacey house in Barry has reportedly thanked the TV show for saving her life and helping her beat loneliness and depression. The 66-year-old Glenda Kenyon lives in a terrace house in Barry, South Wales. While talking to an international media outlet, she said that she has had more than 30,000 people travel to her home to see the famous dwelling for themselves. She further added that the visitors helped her overcome feelings of loneliness and she loves it as it has changed her life for the better.

Kenyon reportedly said that she had a lonely life and was going through hell with the depression as she didn't have many people to talk to. But now that she has people coming from all over the world to see the Gavin and Stacey house and her life has changed for the better. She further added that the visitors are fantastic. Kenyon has reportedly also suffered from arthritis.

Her home has been used in virtually every episode of the show since 2006. the TV bosses also sent her and neighbours to a hotel whenever the home was used for filming. Her house is now part of an official Gavin and Stacey tour and is particularly popular with hen parties.

