Where Was Devil All The Time Filmed? Here Are The Stunning Shooting Locations

The streaming giant Netflix is currently buzzing with the Tom Holland starring new thriller film The Devil All the Time. Helmed by director Antonio Campos, the psychological thriller also stars popular actors such as Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, and etc. Aside from a thrilling storyline and a star cast that is delivering mind-blowing performances, The Devil All the Time also features some stunning locations. Read on to find out, “Where was Devil All the Time filmed?”

Read | Tom Holland's Girlfriend: Who is the 'Spiderman: Far From Home' actor dating? Find out

Where was Devil All the Time filmed?

Alabama

According to an interview that the film’s director Antonio Campos gave to Entertainment Weekly, Alabama, was the one major Devil All the Time filming locations. In his interview, Campos revealed that the cast and crew of the film had to face many challenges to film in the state. The Devil All The Time filming locations were primarily spread out over a large portion of Northern Alabama.

Filming in the state did give the filmmakers an advantage. Alabama is located in the southeastern region of the United States and isn’t generally used for filming. Most films and TV shows are filmed in either Los Angeles or Georgio, Atlanta. The only reason that Devil All the Time filming locations appear to be unrecognizable is that movies are rarely filmed in Alabama.

Read | Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man 3' shifted to December 2021 by Sony

Devil All the Time shooting locations in Alabama

In his interview, Antonio also revealed that some of the Devil All the Time shooting locations were Anniston, Pell City, Birmingham, and Montevallo Helena, Wetumpka, and Riverside, thus taking the project all across the state. The church scenes featuring reverend Preston Teagardin played by Robert Pattison were filmed at the Pine Flat Presbyterian Church in Deatsville. Other locations used were Forest Park in Birmingham and the Ark Seafood Restaurant in Riverside, The Peerless Grille, 33 W 10th Street, Main Street (Montevallo), surroundings of the Police Department on Ladiga Street (Jacksonville).

Read | Tom Holland starrer 'The Devil All the Time' premiere date on Netflix announced

The Devil All the Time: What is it about?

The story of The Devil All the Time revolves around Arvin Russell played by none other than Tom Holland. Arvin is an orphan who lives with his grandmother. Arvin’s granny takes in another orphan girl named Lenora played by Ever Eloise Landrum. While all seems good in the hood at first, things take a gnarly turn when Lenora is raped by reverend Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson).

Read | DC's Robert Pattinson joins hands with MCU's Tom Holland for 'The Devil All the Time'

After committing the heinous act Preston impregnates her and tries to convince Lenora that she had imagined all of this happening. A deeply distraught Arvin avenges Lenora by killing the reverend. With the reverend gone, it seems that the road ahead would be clear and safe for Arvin and Lenora. But Arvin ends up getting caught up with two serial killers, who he also kills. After committing three murders, Arvin goes on a killing spree, and the viewers are left in the moral dilemma to decide whether Arvin is still "good" in the end.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.