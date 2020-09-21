Where Was 'Love, Fall & Order' Filmed? Know Details About Its Exotic Shooting Locations

Helmed by Clare Niederpreum Love, Fall & Order is a 2019 Hallmark TV movie starring Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan and Gregor Harrison in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of attorney Claire who is facing a lawsuit filed on her pumpkin farm. Although the film is set in the background of Vermont, the shooting of the film wasn’t really carried out in Vermont.

The setting of the movie features serene green lands, pumpkin farms and everything that screams small town with eccentric natural beauty. The imagery of the film is so endearing that it takes viewers in the bliss of nostalgia of their own hometown and native place.

However, the movie essays a fictional story of a girl who is fighting for her harm. Also, the fact that the movie wasn’t filmed at Vermont has left many to wonder where the picturesque scene of nature was captured in the film. Here we have listed down the names of all the Love, Fall & Order shooting locations.

Where was 'Love, Fall & Order' filmed?

Provo, Utah

Love, Fall & order boasts a scenic setting of farms and trees and as per the online database IMDb, the film was entirely shot in Utah. To be more specific a major portion of the film was shot in Provo, Utah. For the unversed, Provo is the third-largest city in Utah, the US. It is located to the south of Sat Lake City that runs along the Wasatch Front.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Full Metal Jacket' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of Stanley Kubrick's Masterpiece

Herber City, Utah

After Provo, the romantic flick was shot across different locations in Herber City, Utah in the US. Herber City is located in the north-western Wasatch County. It is a small city with low population.

ALSO READ| Where Was All Creatures Great And Small Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of The Show

'Love, Fall & Order’s filming location trivia

In one of the scenes of the film, The Timpview High School Sign, Utah is changed and photo-shopped to rename as TAFT.

The movie was filmed along the Central Street, University Avenue at the Provo Courthouse and Timpview High School in Herber City at the Herber Valley Railroad station.

ALSO READ| Where Was Devil All The Time Filmed? Here Are The Stunning Shooting Locations

About 'Love, Fall & Order’s plot

When attorney Claire (Played by Erin Cahill) returns her hometown to help out her dad with the annual Fall Fest. She discovers that her neighbours have filed a lawsuit on a portion of her pumpkin farm. Claire represents her father in the court, only to realise that the opposing counsel is led by an old high school rival, Patrick (Played by Trevor Donovon).

ALSO READ| 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' Was Shot At Exotic Locations Across Hawaii & Georgia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.