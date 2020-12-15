George Clooney Opens Up About Getting Hospitalised After Losing Weight For 'Midnight Sky'

George Clooney is one of the most evergreen actors of Hollywood and is known to sport many kinds of looks in his film. Even at an elder age, the actor had made a decision to shed a lot of weight for his movie Midnight Sky and managed to look a lot leaner for his film. However, it resulted in a negative episode for him as he had to be hospitalised after that, according to his own revelation. Have a look at the reason behind this scary episode for the actor.

George Clooney on getting hospitalised after shedding weight for Midnight Sky

Many actors have lost weight in the past in order to change their physiques for their roles, but George Clooney seems to have taken that too far. While speaking to The Mirror, the Hollywood star revealed about how he made an attempt to lose a lot of weight in a short period of time, which resulted in the health scare for him. Clooney also revealed that he took weeks to recover after being diagnosed with pancreatitis. Pancreatitis is something that causes inflammation of the pancreas, which is dangerous to the health of the person, as it can even cause a kidney failure, according to mayoclininc.org.

George Clooney’s new movie Midnight Sky shows him in a completely different look apart from the fact that the actor is a lot leaner in this film. He is playing the role of a scientist who has cancer in this film, which is precisely the reason why he had to shed so much weight for this film. He talked about shooting at a glacier in Finland which made it difficult to work on but seemed to have helped their characters.

Midnight Sky also stars Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, with Clooney directing the film himself. The film will be streamed on Netflix on December 23. The actor was previously seen on the screen a while back, in the film Money Monster which released in 2016. He has worked in several hit films including Ocean’s Eleven, The Descendants, Tomorrowland along with a number of directorial ventures as well.

