George Clooney Says US Capitol Attack Put Trump Family Into Dustbin Of History

Hollywood actor George Clooney recently spoke against the attack that took place at the Capitol Hill in the US. The actor condemned the incident and also added how the President and his family’s name will be associated with ‘insurrection’ forever, in a recent episode of 'The Business Weekly' podcast. Read along and know more about what else the actor had to say.

George Clooney condemns attacks at Capitol Hill, US

In a guest appearance on 'The Business Weekly' podcast, actor George Clooney said that it was disturbing to watch what happened at the US Capitol on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The Trump supporters in the US had clashed with the police at the Capitol during the time when the Congress was going through the process of counting votes and certifying the Electoral College votes. Clooney said, “This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection”.

"It is also a tremendous overreach in a way -- everybody kept waiting for, what's the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel's back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn't even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered’, says the actor as the violent attack has caused up to four deaths and also interrupted a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

However, he feels something positive will come out of this disaster as he says, "If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it's worth it, it's not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster”. Earlier, Hollywood actors including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, James Mangold, Sacha Baron Cohen, Josh Gadh, James Gunn, veteran singer Stevie Wonder, Selena Gomez and rapper Cardi B also spoke in the negation of the attack. On Friday, January 8, President Trump who had initially fuelled the attack and his supporters said that, "Now, Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”.

