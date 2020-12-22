George Clooney Tricks His Toddlers To Behave Well Around Christmas Season; Here's How

On December 18, in a virtual interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, George Clooney shared some of his parenting tricks and tips. He revealed how he gets his three-and-a-half-year-old twins Ella and Alexander to behave. He said that he pretends to talk to Santa Claus, so his twins behave well. George also revealed that he fears that his tricks may only workaround the Christmas season.

George Clooney talks about parenting

The 59-year-old actor and director said that when the kids are just three years old, you’re just trying to keep them in line generally, so he came up with a way to get them to behave during the time. George said when his twins misbehave, he tricks them into thinking that he’s talking to Santa Claus. He further stated that when his kids are asleep in the morning and later start making noises, and when he hears the two of them arguing or fighting, he stands outside the door and goes on to say ‘Oh hi Santa!’. After gaining their attention, he continues ‘Ho ho ho! What are you doing here Santa?’ and adds, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure that the kids are being good kids’.

George Clooney's children behave well thinking about Santa Claus

That’s when the twins, whom he shares with his wife Amal Clooney, respond, ‘We are Santa! We are!’, George added. Once the kids behave nicely, the actor leaves and then they come out. “They’re unbelievably well behaved”, George said. He added that he is worried about how he is going to get them to behave well in the spring. The Midnight Sky star jokingly said, “I’m worried about the Easter bunny because I’m not quite sure what he sounds like”.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert, he told that he is ‘desperately trying’ to not make his children ‘little Brits’. George Clooney's family is currently in London enjoying their private time. He got engaged to Amal Alamuddin in April 2014. The couple officially got married in September 2014. George Clooney's wife Amal Alamuddin is a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer. George appeared in a variety of movies such as From Dusk till Dawn, Out of Sight, Three Kings, Ocean’s Eleven, Good Night, and Good Luck, The Ides of March and many more.

