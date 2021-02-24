George Clooney Set To Executive-produce Ohio State Abuse Scandal Docu-series

George Clooney, along with Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures will be partnering with Sports Illustrated to produce a docu-series on the Ohio State abuse scandal, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The series will shed light on the abuse that has been rampant in the sports department of the Ohio State University, for decades now. The details of the abuse had been uncovered by Jon Wertheim who is a sports journalist in his cover story. Wertheim revealed more than 350 alleged allegations against the Ohio State University sports doctor, Dr Richard Strauss.

In his story, Wertheim spoke about the students’ associations with the doctor who called him smart and manipulative. It was also reported that Strauss distributed steroids to student-athletes. An incensed Wertheim further asked why more people were not talking about the Ohio State abuse scandal, added the report.

Clooney puts his name behind Ohio State abuse scandal

In a press release, Wertheim said that his article uncovered one of the most intense sexual abuse scandals in American higher education. Calling it a story about the abuse of power, Wertheim said that the hierarchy maintained in college sports that had been hidden for a long time has been exposed in the story, the report read. He said that it was because some brave men had come forward with their story and had broken their silence that the abuser could be held accountable for his actions. Wertheim said that it was with the help of 101 Studios, Authentic Brand Groups and Smokehouse Pictures, that the story was going to see the light of the day and give a voice to those who had been rendered voiceless for so long. He said that the story would be hard to hear but it was necessary that the story is heard, said the report.

George Clooney and Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures are only two names among a plethora of others who will executive produce the docu-series, the article said. Others who will executive produce the docu-series are; Wertheim, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen of Sports Illustrated Studios; as well as David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Wertheim shamed the university officials for not believing the story even when the proof was offered to them and did not want to think that young men could be sexually abused and harassed.

