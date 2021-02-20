Where Is 'I Care A Lot' Filmed? Here's A Look Into Shooting Locations

I Care A Lot is a dark comedy written and directed by J Blakeson, starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest in the lead roles. The movie is currently enjoying high ranks on Netflix charts and heavy praises from critics and audience alike. Read on to know where was I Care a Lot filmed.

Where is 'I Care A Lot' filmed? Take a look at filming locations

As per HITC, the filming for the movie began in mid-2019 in and around the US and the UK. Massachusetts remains the movie's central filming location, often skipping around Boston, Dedham and Natick. A few landmarks like St Paul's Episcopal Church, Babson's College executive centre and Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is visible in the film. Wellesley has become frequent in Hollywood too as many movies including I Care A Lot is shot in and around there. Rosamund Pike's movie also made use of one of the biggest studios in the world, the Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, UK for much of the film's shooting.

I Care A Lot follows Marla Grayson, a shady court-appointed guardian whose livelihood involves cheating the elderly into trusting her with their assets. Her signature dialogue, "I care a lot" is a part of her act to lure the victims into an old-age home to eventually auction their house. Soon enough, she and her partner find themselves in hot waters when they try to scam their way out with another elderly, being completely oblivious to her ties with a powerful gangster.

Then enters Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage), a cutthroat drug kingpin who has all the resources to make Marla's life a living hell. The two hours movie is devilishly hilarious and notoriously engaging while also providing a series of stomach-tossing moments. As for critic reviews, the movie was appreciated for its cleverly written script and the ones who brought it to life. Rosamund Pike is seen playing a similar role to that of Amy Dunne in Gone Girl, a role that gave her an Academy Awards Nomination.

