Guy Ritchie Tapped For World War II Film ‘Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' At Paramount

Guy Ritchie is known for his directorial work in British gangster genre movies. He is now set to take on the action genre with a World War II based movie. The project titled Minister of Ungentlemanly Warfare is under development at Paramount Pictures.

Guy Ritchie boards World War II Pic ‘Minister of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Deadline has reported that Paramount Pictures is making a World War II-inspired movie. Guy Ritchie has signed on to write and direct Minister of Ungentlemanly Welfare. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce on behalf of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Ivan Atkinson will serve as executive producer, and Paramount SVP Production Vanessa Joyce will oversee the project for the company.

The movie is based on the book Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by author, Damien Lewis. Paramount outbid a number of other applicants to get the rights of the novel in 2015. The latest draft is written by Arash Amel, who has ventured on several Bruckheimer films and was handpicked by the producer and his team to take on the fresh draft. Previous versions were penned by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

Deadline has provided details on the film’s plot. “This tale takes place in 1939 when the Brits were being pounded by Germany in mainland Europe, and Winston Churchill wanted to hit back hard. His answer: Stop fighting under accepted gentlemanly rules of engagement and create a group of warriors who became the first ‘deniable’ secret operatives to strike behind enemy lines. They were basically Britain’s first black ops unit. Members were recruited, knowing they were likely to be killed. They became a very tight-knit group, and their work spanned WWII. They won important victories against the Nazis, breaking all the accepted rules of warfare in the process and using deception and even the bow and arrow to dispatch the enemy.”

Guy Ritchie has received acclaim for his directorial films like Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and more. His last two movies include Disney’s live-action Aladdin that made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and the multi-starrer The Gentlemen. Ritchie is currently working on Five Eyes starring his frequent collaborator Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza.

