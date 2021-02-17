Lily Rabe Joins Ben Affleck For 'The Tender Bar' Cast; George Clooney To Direct The Film

Lily Rabe of American Horror Story fame has reportedly joined the cast of the film The Tender Bar, which stars the likes of Justice League star Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan from Ready Player One. The feature presentation will see Lily Rabe stepping into the shoes of the mother of the titular character, played by Sheridan. In the upcoming film, Rabe will be seen essaying the film's female lead character, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ben Affleck will be seen in an important supporting role as the uncle to Tye's character of J. R. Moehringer, whose real-life counterpart penned down the book that the film is based on.

Also Read: Ben Affleck Is "upset" Over Breakup With Ana De Armas: Reports

About 'The Tender Bar' novel

Tender Bar tells the story of a young J.R. Moehringer, who grew up captivated by a voice on the radio. Very early on, it is revealed that the voice is that of his father, a New York City disc jockey who vanished before J.R. spoke his first word. Then, one day, at the age of 8, he is unable to hear the voice on the radio. This leads to a desperate Moeringher visit a bar at the corner, where he encounters several other voices, including those of his Uncle Charlie and his friends. Their first meet leads to the formation of a seemingly unbreakable bond between Moehringer and the men. The following chapters see many twists and turns taking place in the lives of the characters.

Also Read: George Clooney Reveals What He Learned From 'Batman & Robin' Failure

About the film adaptation:

Also Read: George Clooney Says US Capitol Attack Put Trump Family Into Dustbin Of History

The film adaptation is going to be helmed by The Midnight Sky actor-director George Clooney and will be released as an Amazon Original movie. As far as the scriptwriter of Tender Bar is concerned, the same, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, has been penned down by William Monahan, the Oscar-winning scriptwriter who has previously authored scripts of films such as The Departed, London Boulevard, and Mojave, amongst others. As per the very same report, George Clooney will co-produce a film with his partner Grant Heslov through their production banner, Smokehouse Pictures.

Also Read: Ana De Armas' Cardboard Cutout Spotted In Trash Outside Ben Affleck's LA Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.