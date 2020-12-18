George Clooney Reacts On Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant, Says Its "Not My Style"

Tom Cruise yelling at crew members from Mission: Impossible 7 as they breach COVID-19 safety protocols caught everyone's attention. Many people put out their opinion on Tom Cruise's leaked audio through social media, with some supporting the actor while others thinking otherwise. Now George Clooney has shared his thoughts on Cruise’s behavior.

George Clooney responds to Tom Cruise’s COVID rant on M: I 7 set

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, George Clooney expressed his viewpoint on Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on Mission: Impossible 7 set for coronavirus safety guidelines. He said that Cruise did not overreact because it is a problem. The actor mentioned that he has a friend who is an Assistant Director (AD) on another TV show who almost had the same thing happened.

Clooney admitted that he would have taken a different approach if he was in a similar situation. He stated that he would not have done it that big and would not have pulled people out. The actor mentioned that they are in a position of power. He explained that it is “tricky,” as they do have a responsibility for everyone, and Tom Cruise is “absolutely right” about that. If the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible, he advised. The Gravity star noted that it is not just his style to take everybody to task the way Cruise did.

George Clooney said that it does not help necessarily, to point to specific people in that way, but everybody has their own style. He stated that the people who were on Mission: Impossible 7 shoot will tell them more about it. The actor asserted that he understands why Tom Cruise did it, and he is not wrong at all, but he just does not know if he would have done it quite that personally. Clooney noted that he does not know the circumstances and maybe Cruise had it 10 or 15 times before.

Tom Cruise’s leaked audio from Mission: Impossible 7 went viral on the internet. As it reached several people, they shared different opinions on it. Some pointed out that the actor did the right thing looking at the current state in Hollywood. Others noted that Tom Cruise’s yelling at crew was not required. Nonetheless, Tom Cruise’s COVID rant has made headlines over the past few days. The movie is currently being filmed in London.

