Diana Rigg's 'James Bond' Co-star George Lazenby 'weeps' At The News Of Her Demise

Diana Rigg famous as Bond girl in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service passed away at 82. The late actor was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year in March. Condolences poured in from everywhere while her James Bond co-star George Lazenby expressed his grief at the news. Here's what this is about.

Former James Bond, George Lazenby remembers his Bond girl fondly

In a long note his official Instagram account, George Lazenby remembered his Bond Girl. He began the note saying he is "so sad" to hear the news of Diana Rigg's death. He recalled their days from the Bond movie, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. He added, " Her depth of experience really helped me. We were good friends on set".

George Lazenby also addressed the rumours about him and the late Diana Rigg not getting along. He said, "Much was made of our supposed differences but that was the Press looking for a news story. I was sorry to have lost my wife in the film at the end. The death of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema moment over 50 years ago". Lazenby concludes that now when Rigg has passed away, he "weeps again".

George Lazenby and Diana Rigg were co-stars in the 1969 Bond movie, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Rigg was the only Bond girl ever to get married to 007. However, her character was killed at the end of the movie. Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also remembered her as did the playwrights, Sir Tom Stoppard and David Hare.

In other news, Diana Riggs had recently played influential roles in movies like The Avengers and Game of Thrones. In the latter, she played the role of the witty Olenna Tyrell. HBO's official Instagram account paid tribute to her with the caption, "Be a dragon. The realm will always remember Diana Rigg". In The Avengers, she essayed the role of Emma Peel, a spy before the Avengers movie came out.

Apart from these three iconic roles, the late Dame Diana Rigg also worked in a number of movies. The list includes The Great Muppet Caper, The Hospital, The Painted Veil, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Breathe, Heidi, The Honourable Rebel and many more. She also starred in the 1973 NBC sitcom, Diana. Diana Rigg's last onscreen performance will be in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho which will release posthumously in 2021.

