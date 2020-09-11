Where Was 'Dune' Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Javier Bardem Starrer

Dune is an adventure SciFi movie that was adapted from the book of 1965 by author Frank Herbert. Apart from one film studio in Budapest, the remaining Dune shooting locations were in four different countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. The plot of the movie is focused on the son of a noble family, who's responsible for the safekeeping of the most necessary element in the galaxy. Dune 2020 was also a star-studded affair, with well-known faces like Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya being parts of the cast.

Where was Dune filmed?

According to latlong.net, the movie was the co-production of Canada, Hungary, the U.K. and the U.S. A part of this upcoming adventure SciFi was shot in Origo Film Studios, Budapest in Hungary. A part of Norway called Stadlandet was used to shoot the planet Caladan. Parts of it were shot in Hungary, Slovakia, Norway and Jordan. Dune shooting locations also included Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and places in Austria.

Dune 2020 movie

After the previous adaptations in 1984 of the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, Dune is going to release on December 18 in India. The talented cast of the movie includes Timothée Chalamet playing Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Stellan Skarsgård as Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista playing Glossu Rabban and Oscar Isaac in the role of Leto Atreides I. Skarsgård and Bautista have been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe, in Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy movie respectively.

Paul Atreides is the son of a wealthy and powerful noble family who is being taught and trained in order to safe-keep the element necessary for their galaxy's survival. According to imdb.com, in the month of March 2018, director Denis Villeneuve had confirmed that his adaptation Dune would be split into two films since he wanted to capture all the intricate details of the book which would have been impossible with just a single movie. As a big fan of the novel itself, he had always wanted to adapt it into a movie. He directed two other SciFi movies before Dune, to efficiently learn the art of making an adventure SciFi.

[Image credit: @dunemovie Instagram]

