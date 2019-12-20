George Lucas Skips 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Premiere

The creator of Star Wars, George Lucas did not attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Moreover, while Lucas has attended previous media events and premieres, he recently also attended the opening of Disney’s theme park, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Although there was no specific reason for George Lucas to skip Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker premiere. Apart from this, George Lucas changed popular culture when Star Wars debuted in 1977. However, the latest movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker recently released on December 20, 2019. George Lucas directed four instalments of Star Wars out of six. However, the current sequel trilogy is different from that of George Lucas' original plans. After selling Lucasfilm to Disney for $4.05 billion in 2012, the plot of the story has a different twist to it. While only some of his ideas have been incorporated in the film.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Premiere

Star Wars also shared photos on their Instagram handle of the premiere that was held in London. The cast of the film, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams were present at the premiere. Take a look at the crew of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

