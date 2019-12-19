'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' To Feature A Cameo By Harry Styles? Mark Hamill Hints

Harry Styles might have a secret cameo in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film. Legendary actor Mark Hamill, who plays the role of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, has hinted about a cameo by Harry in the film. Mark Hamill’s tweet has led to an uproar online and fans of the film and the former One Direction member are waiting for an official confirmation.

Does Harry Styles have a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Harry Styles recently released his sophomore album on December 13. Prior to the release of the album, the Kiwi singer released two songs from the album titled Lights Up and Watermelon Sugar. Watermelon Sugartopped the U.S. iTunes charts within hours of its release. Apart from the release of his album Fine Line, the singer has been constantly giving live performances and recently also featured on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest and guest actor. After the former band member bid adieu to the boyband life, he also starred in Christopher Nolan’s war-based film Dunkirk.

Now, rumours are circulating that Harry Styles also has a cameo in the upcoming Star Wars Film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Prince William, Prince Harry, James bond actor Daniel Craig, and Tom Hardy have secretly appeared in past films of the franchise wearing the iconic white armour suit. According to the latest reports, Harry Styles joined the stormtroopers army in the new film. Legendary actor Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter and shared a meme where Prince Harry and William, Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, and Harry Styles are all dressed as stormtroopers.

Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aDn2xYUEqK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

In his tweet, Mark Hamill dropped several Easter Eggs while talking about Harry Styles’ cameo. The major Easter Egg that the Skywalker dropped was when he said, “all clues point in one direction. #Stylestrooper.” Check out this tweet by Mark Hamill here, which has given rise to all of these rumours. But if the rumours are to be believed, Harry Styles will be making an appearance as a stormtrooper because he even dressed as one during Halloween. Check out Harry Styles’ Halloween look here.

