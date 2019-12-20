Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Finally Has Rey, Finn, And Poe Reunite

Star Wars is an exceptionally popular science fantasy fiction movie franchise, which has had several instalments. Each instalment has done better commercial business than the previous one. The characters in the franchise are iconic, and fans go into a frenzy as soon as they hear about an upcoming one. On December 20, 2019, the latest Star Wars movie, titled Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker hit the theatres worldwide. The initials reviews of the film aren't as promising as expected and are getting mixed reactions. Here's why.

Trying to fix the major loopholes in previous instalments

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in 2017, fans were utterly disappointed because the main characters of the film Rey, Poe, and Finn did not share the screen space until the last moments. However, with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the makers made sure not to repeat the same mistake again. This we can say by looking at the trailer of the movie. Thus, the audiences will finally get to witness all three main iconic characters Finn, Rey, and Poe together in a single frame finally.

The makers of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker have a lot of hopes attached to it. Fans have a tremendous amount of expectations from this revolutionary franchise. As soon as the trailer of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker launched, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs globally. This is because Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is the last and final instalment of the trilogy. It seems like the makers are rectifying their mistakes from previous instalments.

It was only in the last minutes of the 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi that all the three lead characters united, which wasn’t enough for the fans. This so happened because all the lead characters were busy in accomplishing their respective missions in the previous Star Wars films. The reunion of Rey, Finn, and Poe somewhat reminds us of Han, Luke, and Leia’s reunion in the original trilogy. With Stars Wars: The Last Jedi ending on a note of reunion, fans expect a similar start for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

