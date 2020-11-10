Gerard Butler Returns To The 'Fallen' Film Series With Action Thriller 'Night Has Fallen'

Gerard Butler is well-known for playing Secret Service Agent, Mike Banning in the Fallen series. As the 41st American Film Market launches online, Millennium Media has announced that they are developing another movie in the franchise. Titled as Night Has Fallen, the project will have Butler returning in his lead role for the fourth time.

Also Read | Gerard Butler's Survival Film 'Greenland' Gets A Year-end PVOD Release Date

Gerard Butler returns to Fallen film series with Night Has Fallen

Variety has recently revealed that the fourth instalment in the Fallen series, Night Has Fallen is officially in the making. Gerard Butler will make a comeback as Mike Banning, along with the creative team of Angel Has Fallen. Ric Roman Waugh will direct the project with Robert Kamen penning down the script.

Night Has Fallen plot is kept under wraps. The movie will be filmed at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria and throughout Europe. Producers on the project are Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Alan Siegel, Gerard Butler, Millennium Media president Jefferey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson serve as executive producers.

The Fallen film series begins in 2011 with Olympus Has Fallen featuring Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman and others. It was followed by London Has Fallen in 2016 and Angel Has Fallen in 2019. The movies have generally received mixed reviews from the critics. They have collectively grossed more than $520 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $170 million budget.

Also Read | Gerard Butler To Front Yet Another Action-thriller, Will Play A Hitman In 'Copshop'

Also Read | 'Greenland' Trailer: Gerard Butler On A Run With Family Dodging Apocalyptic Comet Fall

Jeffrey Greenstein talked about the upcoming action thriller film. He said that they are planning to shoot Night Has Fallen in 2021. The producer mentioned that they are working with Gerard Butler and director Rick Roman Waugh on the specific dates. He stated that their partners are very happy about it. Greenstein disclosed that they are also beginning to develop it as a TV series.

Jeffrey Greenstein opened up about what he finds as important in making the franchises work. He said that having the right actor in the right film is what one need if they are going to convince audiences to fall in love with him or her. Greenstein mentioned that brands have to be built and they have to have really compelling content.

Also Read | Gerard Butler Splits Up With Morgan Brown; Here's A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.