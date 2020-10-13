Gerard Butler's Survival Film 'Greenland' Gets A Year-end PVOD Release Date

Films are having a tough time having a theatrical release amid coronavirus pandemic. As a result, most are opting for a digital release or PVOD (Premium Video On Demand). Now a survival thriller movie, Greenland is another movie in the list heading to premium video on demand. It stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. A PVOD is also provided by the makers.

Gerard Butler’s Greenland gets a year-end PVOD release date

Greenland will be skipping its theatrical release at the domestic markets. It will be available on premium video on demand and will eventually head to HBO and HBO Max. The movie will be available in homes on December 18, 2020, for a price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental period, reported Deadline.

Greenland release date has been shifted a number of times. The movie was initially planned to hit the theatres on June 12 but was delayed to July 30, 2020. It was moved ahead again to August 14, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Its domestic release was set for July 24, 2020, but was pushed to September 25, 2020.

However, it went to theatres in a few places including Belgium (July 29), France (August 5), and Scandinavia (August 12). On September 14, the makers delayed the movie indefinitely in the United States. The movie has reportedly opened at No. 1 spot at 24 international markets, bringing more than $45 million against a budget of $35 million. STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said that Greenland has been a hit everywhere in the world, so it is exciting for them to bring it to an American audience on PVOD.

Major theatres in the USA has been shut down due to tent poles being delayed or opting for PVOD release. HBO reportedly bought the rights of Greenland for around $20 to $30 million. It is expected to have it's streaming and television premiere in 2021.

Greenland official description

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Greenland is directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The disaster film is produced by Gerard Butler under his G-Base banner along with Thunder Road Films and Anton. Chris Sparling has penned down the script with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune. The film's cinematography is by Dane Gonzales and score is composed by David Buckley. It marks Butler and Roman Waugh’s second collaboration, following Angel Has Fallen.

