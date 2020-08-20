Gerard Butler Splits Up With Morgan Brown; Here's A Timeline Of Their Relationship

According to a recent report by US Weekly, the Hollywood actor Gerard Butler has recently split up with his girlfriend Morgan Brown. It is speculated that Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown dated for about 6-7 years. Butler reportedly could not “fully settle down with his girlfriend” and commit to her due to which the two have broken up.

According to the report, the couple is handling the break-up with maturity. The people who are reportedly close to Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown believe that the duo is "better off as friends". Here is a timeline of the Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown's relationship:

ALSO READ: 'Greenland' Trailer: Gerard Butler On A Run With Family Dodging Apocalyptic Comet Fall

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown relationship timeline:

ALSO READ: Gerard Butler Reunites With Ric Roman Waugh For Action-thriller Film Titled 'Kandahar'

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown make their romance public:

The Phantom of the Opera actor, Gerard Butler and his ex-girlfriend were captured by the paparazzi at a Malibu beach trip. This was in the fall of 2014. During that time, the couple was reportedly broken off. However, their loved up pictures seemed to prove this fact wrong.

GERARD BUTLER and His Girlfriend Morgan Brown at a Beach in Malibu 08/15/2015 http://t.co/SqEjvXwYgt pic.twitter.com/MlKoAE2n96 — CelebsGallery (@dohnjeer) August 24, 2015

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Split-up:

According to a report by People, Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown split-up in 2016. While the news was reported in November 2016, the source said that the couple said that the two split up “some time ago”.

ALSO READ: Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Delayed Again; Film To Release In August 2020 Now

Romance rekindles in 2017:

In July 2017, Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown were spotted at a beach in Mexico.

Gerard claims he is single:

In October 2017, the P.S. I Love You, actor Gerard Butler claimed that he was single. According to a report by People, the actor was enjoying his single days. Gerard said that it was difficult for him to date someone since he was quite busy with work. The actor also felt that he had "no personal life" at that point in time.

Butler plans to get serious:

In 2017, Butler told People that he wanted to be in a relationship. He also expressed his wish of becoming a father. The actor reportedly wished to have "one or two kids". Further, the actor wished to fulfil these wishes in the near future.

Gerard and Morgan make an appearance at the Red Carpet event:

In August 2019, Gerard and Morgan made an appearance at the Red Carpet event of the Angel Has Fallen. The two also appeared to be intimate at one point in time.

ALSO READ: Gerard Butler's Survival Thriller 'Greenland' To Release In July

Promo Image Source: Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.