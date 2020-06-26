'Greenland' Trailer: Gerard Butler On A Run With Family Dodging Apocalyptic Comet Fall

Greenland is an upcoming disaster survival thriller film. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. The first official trailer of the movie has been released by the makers. Check it out and read to know more.

Greenland trailer

The 2:38 minutes Greenland trailer starts with Gerard Butler as John Garrity. John is with his wife and son, all listening to news about a comet passing by Earth. They carry on with their normal life, but soon everything changes as a fragment of a comet hits the surface of Earth. It then shows that more comets will fall on the ground leading to apocalypse. John, his family and others try to seek help with the authorities. John gets separated from his family due to the chaos. It is revealed that there are shelters that will provide safety from the comet fall. John takes it upon himself to get his family to the shelters. In the trailer, comet shower is also seen as multiple comets fall down causing blast on the surface which could possibly lead to the extinction of the human race. Check out the trailer below:

Greenland's official description

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

More about Greenland

Greenland reunites Gerard Butler with his Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh. The disaster film is produced by Gerard Butler under his G-Base banner along with Thunder Road Films and Anton. Chris Sparling has penned down the script with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune. The film's cinematography is by Dane Gonzales and score is composed by David Buckley.

The movie was initially supposed to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020, but was pushed ahead due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Later it was revealed that the film will be out on July 31, but the date was soon changed. Now Greenland is speculated to release on August 14, 2020. However, the date could possibly change again.

