Gerard Butler's Survival Thriller 'Greenland' To Release In July

Greenland is an upcoming disaster survival thriller film. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. The release date of the movie has been announced. Read to know more.

Greenland release date announced

Greenland is set to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020, distributed by STX Entertainment. The film marks Gerard Butler and filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh's second consecutive project together after Angel Has Fallen. It will show a family fighting for survival and reach a safe spot as the apocalypse arrives.

Greenland is said to show a scientist who discovers that a comet will hit Earth in a few days and will possibly cause the extinction of humanity. The only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. The movie follows the protagonists’ attempt to get to that safe shelter.

Greenland is produced by Gerard Butler under his G-Base banner along with Thunder Road Films and Anton. Chris Sparling has penned down the script with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune. The film's cinematography is by Dane Gonzales and score is composed by David Buckley.

According to reports, in 2018, Chris Evans joined the cast of the movie with Neill Blomkamp as the director. In February 2019, it was revealed that Blomkamp would no longer be attached to the movie. The same month, it was announced that Chris Evans too has left the project. Later, Ric Roman Waugh stepped into the directors’ shoes and Gerard Butler was cast as the lead, both replacing Blomkamp and Evans, respectively.

Gerard Butler was last seen on the big screen in Angel Has Fallen. The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and is the third installment in the Fallen film franchise. It opened up with mixed reviews and fared well at the worldwide box office.

The theatrical release of several movies have been pushed ahead and now many movies will hit the digital platform directly. Russell Crowe’s thriller Unhinged is said to be the first film that will have its theatrical release on July 1, 2020, as many cinema halls are reported to reopen at the end of June. It will be followed by Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated film Tenet on July 17 and Disney’s live-action Mulan on July 24. Greenland will be the last release in July. However, the releases could be hindered if the situations in the United States do not get better.

