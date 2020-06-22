Gerard Butler Reunites With Ric Roman Waugh For Action-thriller Film Titled 'Kandahar'

Gerard Butler is set reunite with his Angel Has Fallen director Rick Roman Waugh for a brand new film. This action thriller has been titled Kandahar. Apart from directing this film, Ric Roman Waugh has also co-written the film’s script.

Actor Gerard Butler has worked in many action-thriller films over the years. His collaboration with director Ric Roman Waugh has always proven to be fruitful for him as an actor. Now, this Olympus Has Fallen director is reuniting with Butler for a new project.

This new action-thriller film has been titled Kandahar and it is based on true experiences. The film has been co-written by Ric Roman Waugh and former intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. This film will be based on LaFortune’s time in Kandahar while in the Defence Intelligence Agency at the time of Snowden leaks.

Gerard Butler will be playing the role of Tom Harris in the film, who is an undercover CIA operative working in Afghanistan. The story of the film will revolve around Harris working in the Middle East while being on the verge of exposure due to Snowden’s leaks. Kandahar will also show how Tom Harris and his translator are fighting to escape from a hostile territory and also trying to elude some special forces chasing them.

This Gerard Butler film will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films. The producers of the John Wick and Sicario franchises will be also joining hands on this action-thriller. The movie will be shot in the Middle East but its schedule is still under wraps.

Before giving a green signal to Kandahar, Gerard Butler, Ric Roman Waugh, Iwanyk and Siegel worked on the upcoming thriller Greeland. After the pandemic is under control, this upcoming thriller is set for a wide theatrical release.

Apart from working with Gerard Butler in many projects, Ric Roman Waugh also collaborated with several other A-list actors. He wrote and directed the prison thriller titled Shot Caller that starred GOT actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Waugh also worked with Dwayne Johnson and Susan Sarandon in the thriller Snitch.

