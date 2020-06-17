Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Delayed Again; Film To Release In August 2020 Now

Greenland is an upcoming disaster survival thriller film. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. The release date of the movie was announced a few days back and now it has been changed. Read to know more.

Also Read | Gerard Butler's Survival Thriller 'Greenland' To Release In July

Greenland delayed again to August

Recently, a new release date, July 31, 2020, was set for Greenland. Now the date has been changed as the film gets further delayed to release on August 14, 2020, distributed by STX Entertainment. It was initially supposed to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020, but was pushed ahead due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenland marks Gerard Butler and filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh's second consecutive project together after Angel Has Fallen. It will show a family fighting for survival and reach a safe spot as the apocalypse arrives. The film also features Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, David Denman and others.

Also Read | 'Tenet' And 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Dates Pushed Ahead By Warner Bros. Pictures

Greenland is said to show a scientist who discovers that a comet will hit Earth in a few days and will possibly cause the extinction of humanity. The only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. The movie follows the protagonists’ attempt to get to that safe shelter.

Greenland is produced by Gerard Butler under his G-Base banner along with Thunder Road Films and Anton. Chris Sparling has penned down the script with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune. The film's cinematography is by Dane Gonzales and score is composed by David Buckley.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Moves To 2021 While 'The Matrix 4' Release Pushed Nearly By A Year

According to reports, in 2018, Chris Evans joined the cast of the movie with Neill Blomkamp as the director. In February 2019, it was revealed that Blomkamp would no longer be attached to the movie. The same month, it was announced that Chris Evans too has left the project. Later, Ric Roman Waugh stepped into the director's shoes and Gerard Butler was cast as the lead, both replacing Blomkamp and Evans, respectively.

Gerard Butler was last seen on the big screen in Angel Has Fallen. The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and is the third instalment in the Fallen film franchise. It opened up with mixed reviews and fared well at the worldwide box office.

Also Read | Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' Gets Release Date For Its Digital Debut On Apple TV+

The theatrical release of several movies have been pushed ahead and now many movies will hit the digital platform directly. Russell Crowe’s thriller Unhinged is said to be the first film that will have its theatrical release on July 1, 2020, as many cinema halls are reported to reopen at the end of June. It will be followed by Disney’s live-action Mulan on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated film Tenet on July 31. Greenland is releasing on August 14 and Wonder Woman 1984 is shifting from the date to October 2, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.