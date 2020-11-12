Gerard Butler's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The '300' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Gerard Butler started his acting career with small roles in productions such as Mrs Brown (1997), the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and Tale of the Mummy (1998). Later, he was cast in the role of Erik inThe Phantom in Joel Schumacher's 2004 film adaptation of the musical The Phantom of the Opera alongside Emmy Rossum. Butler gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's fantasy war film 300. Butler has been a part of the action thriller series Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen and the upcoming Night Has Fallen. On Gerard Butler's birthday, here is a quiz based on the actor's career.

Gerard Butler's quiz

1. Before being an actor, Gerard Butler started his career in which field?

Literature

Culinary

Business

Law and order

2. Which among these marked the film debut of Gerard Butler?

Attila

Trainspotting

Mrs Brown

Reign of Fire

3. Which movie featured Gerard Butler alongside Angelina Jolie?

Timeline

The Phantom of the Opera

Beowulf & Grendel

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life

4. Which movie featured Gerard Butler alongside Emily Mortimer?

The Game of Their Lives

The Ugly Truth

Dear Frankie

Butterfly on a Wheel

5. Which Warner Bros movie starred Gerard Butler?

Gamer

P.S. I Love You

The Ugly Truth

300

6. Which Gerard Butler movie featured Jennifer Aniston?

The Ugly Truth

Playing for Keeps

Midnight Madness

The Bounty Hunter

7. Which movie featured Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman in lead roles?

London Has Fallen

Playing For Keeps

Olympus Has Fallen

Hunter Killer

8. In which year Gerard Butler became the member of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

2009

2010

2011

2012

Also Read| Gerard Butler to front yet another action-thriller, will play a hitman in 'Copshop'

9. In which movie Gerard Butler voiced the role of Stoick?

London Has Fallen

Night Has Fallen

How to Train Your Dragon

The Phantom

Also Read| Gerard Butler's survival film 'Greenland' gets a year-end PVOD release date

10. Gerard Butler bagged a Satellite Award for which movie?

The Phantom of the Opera

Night Has Fallen

Tomorrow Never Dies

Dracula 2000

Also Read| Dracula 2000 cast: Gerard Butler, Justine & others who starred in this Gothic drama

Gerard Butler's quiz - answers

Law and order

Mrs Brown

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life

Dear Frankie

300

The Bounty Hunter

Olympus Has Fallen

2011

How to Train Your Dragon

The Phantom of the Opera

Also Read| Gerard Butler returns to the 'Fallen' film series with action thriller 'Night Has Fallen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.