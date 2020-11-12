Gerard Butler's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The '300' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Gerard Butler started his acting career with small roles in productions such as Mrs Brown (1997), the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and Tale of the Mummy (1998). Later, he was cast in the role of Erik inThe Phantom in Joel Schumacher's 2004 film adaptation of the musical The Phantom of the Opera alongside Emmy Rossum. Butler gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's fantasy war film 300. Butler has been a part of the action thriller series Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen and the upcoming Night Has Fallen. On Gerard Butler's birthday, here is a quiz based on the actor's career.
Gerard Butler's quiz
1. Before being an actor, Gerard Butler started his career in which field?
- Literature
- Culinary
- Business
- Law and order
2. Which among these marked the film debut of Gerard Butler?
- Attila
- Trainspotting
- Mrs Brown
- Reign of Fire
3. Which movie featured Gerard Butler alongside Angelina Jolie?
- Timeline
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Beowulf & Grendel
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life
4. Which movie featured Gerard Butler alongside Emily Mortimer?
- The Game of Their Lives
- The Ugly Truth
- Dear Frankie
- Butterfly on a Wheel
5. Which Warner Bros movie starred Gerard Butler?
- Gamer
- P.S. I Love You
- The Ugly Truth
- 300
6. Which Gerard Butler movie featured Jennifer Aniston?
- The Ugly Truth
- Playing for Keeps
- Midnight Madness
- The Bounty Hunter
7. Which movie featured Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman in lead roles?
- London Has Fallen
- Playing For Keeps
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Hunter Killer
8. In which year Gerard Butler became the member of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?
Also Read| Gerard Butler to front yet another action-thriller, will play a hitman in 'Copshop'
9. In which movie Gerard Butler voiced the role of Stoick?
- London Has Fallen
- Night Has Fallen
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Phantom
Also Read| Gerard Butler's survival film 'Greenland' gets a year-end PVOD release date
10. Gerard Butler bagged a Satellite Award for which movie?
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Night Has Fallen
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Dracula 2000
Also Read| Dracula 2000 cast: Gerard Butler, Justine & others who starred in this Gothic drama
Gerard Butler's quiz - answers
- Law and order
- Mrs Brown
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life
- Dear Frankie
- 300
- The Bounty Hunter
- Olympus Has Fallen
- 2011
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Phantom of the Opera
Also Read| Gerard Butler returns to the 'Fallen' film series with action thriller 'Night Has Fallen'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.