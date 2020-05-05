'Midnight Sun' Release Date Revealed By Writer Stephenie Meyer; Read Details Here

Stephenie Meyer managed to get mainstream popularity with her Twilight books. She recently revealed that her final book from the Twilight saga is soon going to be released. The book’s name is Midnight Sun and it is going to be a narrative in the words of Edward Cullen and not Bella Swan.

The writer Stephenie Meyer has initially started a countdown on her official website but no one had a concrete idea about what was going to happen after that. As soon as the countdown ended, the site crashed due to traffic it got. But at the same time, Stephenie Meyer was seen in a video on Good Morning America, where Stephenie announced the Midnight Sun release date.

She revealed that the book is going to be released this August and is available for pre-order. Read more to know about Stephenie Meyer's new book, Midnight Sun release date.

Also Read | New Twilight Book 'Midnight Sun's' Announcement Leads To A Meme Fest On Twitter

Also Read | 'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video

Stephenie Meyer's new book Midnight Sun's release date

In the video, Meyer said that she was extremely excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun i.e. 4 August. She said that it's a crazy time right now, and she wasn't sure if it would be the right time to put this book out. She then said that a number of her fans have been waiting for Midnight Sun for so so long that it didn't seem right to make them wait any more.

She had started her Vampire saga in the year 2005 with the release of Twilight that was a hit. The book sold over 100 million copies worldwide which eventually led to the sequels like New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's Deleted Scenes From The Popular 'Twilight' Series

More About Twilight Saga

Stephenie Meyer’s book managed to reach Hollywood as the Vampire saga was adapted into a film franchise by the same name. The film Twilight has some popular faces of the industry including Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. The series was a super hit all over the globe and managed to collect more than £2.65 billion at box offices.

Her announcement has certainly shocked a number of Twilight fans have they have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Here are some fan reactions about Stephenie Meyer’s new book, Midnight Sun.

I still can’t believe #MidnightSun was trending in 2020, there is some hope after all — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) May 5, 2020

me trying to hide my inner 13 year olds excitement over a new twilight book as a full grown adult #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/Gg6D8sCAXY — tori (@torilynncrain) May 4, 2020

so anyway, a new twilight book is coming out #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/RdvyzT6mjD — kay ツ (@kaymccrystal) May 5, 2020

stephanie meyer releasing #MidnightSun while Robert Pattinson is promoting batman pic.twitter.com/rB4SQ89DtB — 🖤 (@sxnx_h) May 5, 2020

Emo Edward Nation is about to rise from its ashes. Let's go! #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/85lzIpGaaw — Sabrina L (@Whatsername_94) May 4, 2020

Also Read | Robert Pattinson To Kristen Stewart: Where Are Actors From 'Twilight' Series Now?

Also Read | 'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer To Release A New Book Titled 'Midnight Sun'