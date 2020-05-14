'The New Mutants' Gets Fresh August 2020 Release Date By Disney

The New Mutants is an upcoming superhero horror film based on the Marvel comics team of the same name. It stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The film has been facing release issue for quite a long time, and now Disney has provided it with a fresh date. Read to know more.

The New Mutants gets August 2020 release date

The New Mutants was supposed to release on April 3, 2020, but got postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It was speculated that the film might release directly on a streaming platform or video-on-demand. However, Disney has given the film a new release date of August 28, 2020. In the movie, a group of young mutants held in a secret facility fight to save themselves.

The journey of The New Mutants had been tough. The movie is made under the 20th Century Fox banner. As per reports, the plans to develop the film was in 2015 and production began in 2016. Filming originally ended in September 2017, but things only declined. In January 2018, Fox moved the release date back to February 2019, which allowed Deadpool 2 to run without competition against another Marvel movie at Fox. A couple of months later, The New Mutants was delayed again to ensure that Dark Phoenix, another X-Men movie, would not have any challenges.

Disney bought Fox in a much-awaited and massive deal, as per reports. The acquisition made Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, in charge of X-Men movies. This made the fans fear that he would shelve the film. Later, it was revealed that the movie had been pushed due to reshoots.

The film is said to be an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring. Together they will try to figure out what is happening as strange occurrences begin to take place, and they try to make it out alive. Different from other X-Men movies, The New Mutants leans more toward horror than a traditional superhero flick.

It has been now close to five years since the plan for the film was lead out. Cast member changes, script rewrites, extensive reshoots, and the Disney acquisition moved everything back throughout the years. However, after all the ups and downs, The New Mutants is now set to release in around four months. It could become the first superhero film to release after the lockdown, which could result in a box office success.

