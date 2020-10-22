'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' gets a 2021 summer theatrical release date

The spin-off to the blockbuster comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife's release date has been postponed for a theatrical release next summer. According to Variety, the movie is now expected to debut on June 11, 2021, exactly 37 years after the original. Sony has pushed the release date for Ghostbusters: Afterlife many times because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the film was expected to release in July before it was postponed to March 5, 2021.

Considering the unpredictability of the deadly virus and the apprehension of the public to go to the cinema in the middle of a global health crisis, there is no guarantee that the new summer release date will be final or not. According to Variety, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, following the events of 1984's 'Ghostbusters' and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II'" The upcoming installment picks up 30 years later and centers on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will be reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd joined the cast. Reitman also wrote 'Afterlife' with Gil Kenan. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd joined the cast. Reitman also wrote “Afterlife” with Gil Kenan. The first part of the film was directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The supernatural comedy, starring Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists, became a pop culture phenomenon and received raved reviews from the people and made it the highest-grossing comedy at the time.

