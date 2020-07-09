Gigi Hadid And Sister Bella Call Out Instagram For Removing A Post On Dad's Birthplace

Gigi Hadid, along with her sister Bella Hadid, called out Instagram for removing a particular post which contained the name of their father’s birthplace. Bella Hadid shared the screenshot of the removal of the post and spoke her mind out on the issue. The supermodel called out the social media app for what she thought was “bullying”. Bella Hadid also shared the explanation letter she got from Instagram and her response for the same on her Instagram stories.

Gigi and Bella Hadid call out Instagram for removing post on dad's birthplace

Taking to Instagram, Bella Hadid took up the issue of a post being removed from her account. The post, according to a news portal, was of her father's passport and thus specifically said that the individual was from Palestine. Bella Hadid was shocked and upset about this action done by Instagram and called it out on her stories. The supermodel wrote that her posts only mentioned her father’s picture and his birthplace and nothing else. She then proceeded to question Instagram on what basis did they take down her post.

Bella Hadid on Instagram Stories

Bella mentioned that she is quite proud of her heritage. She also said that she does not understand how the picture of a passport can be termed as “bullying, harassment, graphic, etc”. Bella Hadid then once again questioned Instagram and asked if individuals are not allowed to be proud of being Palestinians on Instagram. She then said that this incident to her feels like bullying. Bella then wrote that one cannot erase history by silencing people as it does not work like that. Bella Hadid uploaded the picture of her dad’s passport once again and called out Instagram several times in the series of stories that she posted.

Gigi Hadid too reposted the story and mentioned that she too is proud to be part of where she is from. Gigi Hadid added a huge Proud sticker to the story re-shared by her and thus hinted at her support. Soon Mohamed Hadid, father of Bella and Gigi Hadid, also took to Instagram to share the picture of his passport. He, however, did not upload the picture on stories but rather did it on his feed instead, sending out a strong message. Since then, several people who belong to Palestine have shared pictures of their birthplace and Bella Hadid has re-shared a couple of pictures.

