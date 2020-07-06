Gigi Hadid Lashes Out At A Publication That Claimed She Disguised Her Baby Bump

Supermodel Gigi Hadid slammed a reputed publication for stating that she has been disguising her baby bump. In a recent Instagram live session, Gigi Hadid mentioned that she wears baggy clothes to keep her baby bump under wraps. However, when the publication carried the news saying Gigi Hadid has been disguising her pregnancy, the mom-to-be hit back at the publication.

Gigi Hadid took to her Twitter account and stated that she is not disguising her baby bump and that her statement has been misinterpreted. She also stated that she has been spending time with her loved ones and her family and proudly enjoying the experience. Gigi Hadid also mentioned that she will be happy to share her insights whenever she feels like it.

Gigi Hadid took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks” [sic].

Last month, Gigi Hadid joined activist Sophia Roe and spoke about an array of topics. During the interview, a curious fan asked Gigi Hadid how she has managed to keep her baby bump under wraps. Gigi revealed that a baggy jumpsuit helped her hide her baby bump during the first few months. The model also stated looking at her from a side will prove just how much her baby bump has grown.

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy

There have been rumours about Gigi Hadid being pregnant with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. She confirmed her pregnancy on the at-home version of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the video, she could be heard saying they are very happy about the pregnancy. She could be heard saying, “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We are very excited and happy, and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Gigi further mentioned that she is trying to be very present during her pregnancy. She stated that the lockdown is a silver lining and that it has allowed everyone to be together and experience the pregnancy. Gigi stated, “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it.”

