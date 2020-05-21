Gigi Hadid Addresses Speculations Regarding Her Having Cheek Fillers

The rumour mills have been buzzing with the news that Supermodel Gigi Hadid has fillers in her cheeks. Gigi Hadid, in her recent media interaction, opened up about the rumours. She has made it clear that she has naturally round and full cheeks and it is not because of any fillers.

Gigi Hadid's Cheek fillers

Gigi Hadid was recently involved in a makeup tutorial live on her social media with an entertainment magazine. During the live video, Gigi Hadid made it clear that she has not injected any fillers in her cheeks. In the live video, Gigi Hadid mentioned that she finds it funny referring to the comments that people make about her body. Talking about the rumours of her injecting fillers on her face, Gigi Hadid said that people think she uses fillers on her face and cheeks and they think that this is the reason why her face is round. She refuted the rumours and said that she was born with those cheeks.

She further added that she has the cheeks and there is not much to fill in them. Gigi Hadid made it clear during the live video that she has never injected anything into her face. But she is happy for those who choose to do it if it makes them happy. Gigi Hadid also said that people think that she shapes her eyebrows in an arch. Talking about that she said if someone looks at her childhood pictures, they will get to know that she has had such eyebrows since birth.

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy

The news of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy broke on the internet last month. She is currently pregnant with her and Zayn Malik’s first child. Gigi Hadid is currently under self-quarantine at her family farm house in Pennsylvania with Zayn Malik. During her live interaction, Gigi Hadid also talked about the body changes that she is undergoing during her pregnancy. Gigi Hadid said that they are happy with the natural process of the world when she was asked about has she undergone any natural changes during her pregnancy. According to media reports, Zayn Malik is determined to marry Gigi Hadid. The reports further added that the announcement of an engagement might be on the way soon.

