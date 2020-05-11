Gigi Hadid Wants To Be Like Her Mom Yolanda As She Expects Baby With Beau Zayn Malik

The news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy is currently taking the internet by storm. Although fans had been guessing ever since Hadid's 25th birthday, she confirmed it sometime later on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. According to reports, the model is five months pregnant with on and off boyfriend, Zayn Malik's baby. However, already Gigi is planning her child's future and here's who is her role model for motherhood.

Gigi Hadid's role model for tackling motherhood

On her Instagram, Gigi Hadid posted a throwback picture with mother, Yolanda Hadid on the occasion of Mother's Day. The picture was of a baby Gigi sitting on her mother's lap who flaunted a baby bump clad in a bikini. Adding a caption to her post, the model said she hoped her baby would "emulate" the qualities of Yolanda, "Best I could ever ask for. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!".

Also Read: Dua Lipa Excited To Be An 'auntie' To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby

It was Yolanda Hadid who first confirmed the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy, even before Gigi did. In conversation with an entertainment portal, Yolanda had said she was "shocked" that their little secret got leaked to the media. But they were all very excited. Gigi is known to be very close to her mother and her family in general.

Image credit: Yolanda Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda, also revealed Gigi's due date to be in September. She said how happy she was to become an "oma" after having lost her mother recently. Reports also state that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl.

Also Read: Is Marriage On The Cards For Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid? Matching Bracelets Spark New Rumours

A source close to the parents-to-be reportedly said they were "overjoyed" with the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy. The source also said that Gigi at first kept the news only among her close family members and friends. Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother, Anwar Hadid, was also privy to this piece of news and expressed her excitement on becoming an "auntie".

Also Read: Gigi Hadid's Pasta Recipe That You Might Want To Try During The Quarantine; See Here

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Trolls Blake Lively For Matching Her Met Gala Looks With Red Carpet; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.