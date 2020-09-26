Gigi Hadid's Baby Receives Adorable Gift From 'auntie' Taylor Swift, Former Shares Glimpse

On Saturday morning, September 26, Hollywood's new mom Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram and revealed the gift given to her baby, by 'auntie' Taylor Swift. As seen in the picture shared, the little newborn received a satin blanket from music mogul Taylor. Gigi Hadid did not reveal her baby's face and posted a picture of her hand and lower body, wrapped in the blanket. Gigi Hadid revealed, "Auntie Taylor Swift made this".

More so, the picture gave a glimpse of how the tiny star sported a white sweatshirt. Gigi then added that the sweatshirt was gifted by Donatella Versace. Furthermore, Gigi Hadid's baby also received beautiful flower bouquets from Eva Chen, Pop Up Florist and the team of Tommy Hilfiger.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik prepare for parenthood, latter’s mother shares tips

About Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been friends for years and their social media updates speak volumes of their bond. On Taylor's birthday, Gigi penned down a heartening note for her 'T'. Calling Taylor her 'sister', Hadid wrote, "What a phenomenon you are. It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you, sister."

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram and welcomed her newborn with a heartfelt caption. Sharing a B&W picture, she wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love." Soon, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Culpo and several other stars wished the couple.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl: Hailey Bieber, Ashley Tisdale, others congratulate

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Have Been Setting Friendship Goals Through The Years

Meanwhile, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik also welcomed his 'healthy and beautiful' baby girl with an emotional note. Announcing the big news, the 27-year-old also shared a black-and-white picture of his baby girl's tiny hand clutching his finger. He wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."

Zayn expressed that it would be an 'impossible task' to put down in words, what he felt at that moment. He continued, "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

On the work front, Zayn recently unveiled his new single, Better, directed by Ryan Hope. In the video, a shirtless Zayn flaunts his tattoos, as he gets decked up in a suit. The video follows a series of slow-motion close-up shots of the singer as he sings his song at home.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl; latter says 'proud to call her mine'

(Source: Zayn Malik Twitter, Gigi Hadid Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.