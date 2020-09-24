Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl Gets A Heartfelt Welcome Note From Her Mother; Check Post

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently gave birth to her baby girl and this news was shared by her mother through her social media handle. Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heart-melting post for her newly born girl. She shared a lovely picture of her daughter and added a beautiful message for her. Take a look at Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post for her newly born daughter.

A sweet welcome for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's baby girl

Gigi Hadid recently became a mother of a lovely baby girl and shared this amazing news with her fans through her social media handle. She shared a beautiful picture of her daughter and penned down an emotional message that melted the hearts of her fans and followers from all over the world. Gigi posted a cute picture of her daughter holding her thumb in her tiny hands and announced the good news in the caption by stating that their girl has joined them 'earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed' their world. She also mentioned as to how she was so much in love with her little baby girl. Her fans from all over the world began showering love and spammed the comment section. Even several celebrities took to their Instagram handle and congratulated Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik for their newly born baby girl. Let’s take a look at how their fans and other celebrities reacted to their big news.

During Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy, she flaunted her baby bump with poise and did a couple of photoshoots as well. She shared her photos on her Instagram and was applauded for her charming look. Take a look at some of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photos.

Here she can be seen posing beautifully while flaunting her baby bump. Gigi Hadid looked ravishing in this black and white series of pictures with the pregnancy glow. She mentioned in the caption that she was cherishing this time and appreciated all the love and well wishes from everybody. She stated how she would never forget creating such special images with her friends and thanked them. Many of the fans and celebrities complimented her on her post and congratulated her on the pregnancy.

Image Source- Gigi Hadid's Instagram

