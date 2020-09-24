Gigi Hadid And Zayn Welcome Baby Girl: Hailey Bieber, Ashley Tisdale, Others Congratulate

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, on September 24, welcomed their first child together and announced the news on their social media. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared an adorable picture of their baby daughter holding Zayn Malik's thumb with her tiny hands. The couple wrote a heartfelt caption in their posts. Tons of celebrities wished Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik congratulating them on the birth of their baby daughter.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter

Gigi Hadid announced the birth of her daughter on her social media. She shared a picture of Zayn Malik and their daughter holding hands. She wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love". Zayn Malik too took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter.

In the picture, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter is holding the hands of her father with her tiny little hands. Zayn Malik wrote a heartfelt caption, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Celebrities welcome Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter

As soon as the Victoria Secrets model made the announcement on her Instagram, tons of celebrities and fans commented on her picture of Zayn Malik and her newborn baby. The picture managed to garner more than 6 million likes in a few hours and it's still counting. Supermodel Hailey Beiber was the first one to comment on Gigi Hadid's picture. She wrote, "Welcome babygirl. So happy for you guys." Model Olivia Culpo commented, "Ahhhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel" Gigi Hadid's father and Kourtney Kardashian also congratulated the couple.

Image Source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Apart from them, Nina Dobrev sent heart emojis. Celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez told Gigi that she was going to be the best mom while congratulating her and Zayn. The official Instagram page took to Gigi Hadid's picture to congratulate the family for the newborn baby. Birth photographer Carson Meyer said that the baby is the 'luckiest little child' to have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as her parents. Few other celebrities who congratulated the couple were Laura Polko, Courtney Lopez, Chris Colls, Ashley Tisdale, and Hailey Clauson.

Image Source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

