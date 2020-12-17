Gigi Hadid Shares A Picture Updating Her 'Fresh Cut' For The Season In An IG Post

Gigi Hadid has a fresh cut for the season as she shares in a picture on her Instagram today on December 17, 2020. The comments under the post are flooded with love from the model’s friends and her fans for her cut. Read along and have a look at the picture shared by Hadid and more.

Gigi Hadid shares pictures of her ‘Fresh Cut’

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram today on December 17, 2020, to share a picture of her fresh cut bangs. The model has an updated cut for the incoming winter season as she expressed in her caption. Gigi wears a white t-shirt in the picture as she lazes on her couch at home. She wrote with the picture, “fresh snow fresh cut”.

The post has over 3.5 million likes so far since she uploaded it 7 hours ago. The comments have all sorts of love sent in from her family, friends, fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram

Gigi Hadid recently shared throwback pictures from August as she flaunted her baby bump. In her caption, she expressed that the picture from sometime in August when she was waiting for her baby girl. She wrote in her caption, “August, waiting for our girl”. The pictures were adorable, and the second picture has been re-shared a lot as Zayn rests on Gigi’s birthday bump as she captured the pictured.

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their firstborn daughter in September 2020. The couple shared pictures holding their babygirl’s hand on both their Instagram profiles and were evidently elated for the baby’s arrival. Zayn wrote in a post, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together”.

