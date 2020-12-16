Gigi Hadid Spotted With Newborn Daughter In NY City, All Clad In Winter Layers; See Pic

American fashion model Gigi Hadid was spotted with her newborn in a stroller in the New York City streets on December 16, 2020. The first public pictures of the model, after she gave birth to her daughter, were posted on Twitter by fans and paparazzi. Gigi Hadid's daughter's photos have not been released officially anywhere on social media as of yet. However, she has previously shared a picture of her baby's nursery, showing how excited she was. Here are some of Gigi Hadid's photos from Twitter.

Gigi Hadid's Photos with Daughter

gigi hadid and her daughter in nyc today. omg her hair pic.twitter.com/yK8H4KvhvS — ً (@hfrunway) December 15, 2020

Seemingly, fans and followers will have to wait for some time before the unveiling of Gigi Hadid's daughter's photos. In the recently shared pictures, Gigi is seen wearing classic black winterwear with a peaked newsboy cap. She is also wearing dark shades and a mask. She is clad in a blue denim jacket underneath the large black coat and has chosen big hoops to accessorize the look. She left her long, blond hair. The baby's stroller is shielded with a white cover, keeping her safely out of the photographer's focus.

zayn and gigi out in nyc today🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ltC3wr9FXI — lissy❀ leahs wife♡ (@bbyharoId) December 15, 2020

The model has previously shared pictures with the baby's father and boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, expressing the excitement and happiness that motherhood brought her. In the recently shared pictures on their respective official Instagram handles, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have emphasized on the importance the child holds for the couple. "A whole new kind of busy & tired," Hadid wrote of motherhood on November 22, 2020. "but she’s da bestie, so she got Christmas decorations early".

gigi and bella out in nyc with gigi’s daughter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/COAcPsTz0D — f (@jacquemoos) December 16, 2020

Fans' Reactions to the Post

Fans commented with compliments on how Zayn and Gigi were dressed. Most of them appreciated the winterwear worn by the model and expressed slight shock on seeing Zayn's blond hair. They also thought Gigi was looking like a pilot in her newsboy cap and her long black coat. "Gigi looks like she's on the runway 24/7," a fan commented. Other fans commented with affectionate wishes for the family and even expressed hopes of seeing them in New York City, inquiring about the exact locations.

idk about you but , i just love her. @GiGiHadid whyareyou soperfect? pic.twitter.com/be7Uv5ZJgj — Tutis28 (@Tutis281) December 15, 2020

Gigi, Bella & the baby out in NYC recently!! ❤️🥰



© owners, unknown source! pic.twitter.com/BzQeJK7HZn — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) December 15, 2020

