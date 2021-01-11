Zayn Malik Quiz: On His Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Pillowtalk' Singer

English songster Zayn Malik rings in his 28th birthday today, i.e. January 12, 2021. Zayn, who kickstarted his career as a singer by participating in The X Factor, was a part of the widely followed pop band One Direction for five years. However, he later parted ways from the quintet and established his career as a solo artist.

Ever since he kickstarted his career as a solo artist, the Pillow Talk crooner has won numerous accolades including the American Music Award, MTV Music Video Award and MTV Billboard Music Award to name a few for some of his chartbuster songs. Thus, on the occasion of Zayn Malik's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for his ardent fans out there, to test their knowledge about Zayn Malik's career to Zayn Malik's facts and Zayn Malik's trivia.

Also Read | Drashti Dhami's Birthday: How Well Do You Know 'Geet-Huyi Sabse Paraayi' Actor?

You are a true blue fan if you can answer all the questions of this Zayn Malik quiz

1) How old was Zayn Malik when he auditioned for the popular British TV show 'The X Factor'?

Fifteen

Sixteen

Seventeen

Eighteen

2) Where in England was Zayn Malik born and brought up?

South Yorkshire West Yorkshire Essex Sussex

3) In which year did Zayn Malik join Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomilson and Niall Horan to form the pop band 'One Direction'?

2010

2011

2012

2013

4) In which year did Zayn Malik part ways from One Direction to establish his career as a solo artist?

2014

2015

2016

2017

5) Zayn Malik released his first-ever solo studio album with RCA Records. Do you know the title of his first studio album?

Icarus Falls

Mind of Mine

Up All Night

Midnight Memories

Also Read | As Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates Her B'day On Jan 11, Play This Trivia Quiz About Her

6) Zayn Malik won the American Music Award for 'New Artist of the Year' in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

7) Which chartbuster song marked the first-ever solo track by Zayn Malik?

It's You

Befour

She

Pillowtalk

8) Zayn Malik started dating his 'Pillowtalk' co-star and ladylove Gigi Hadid in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

9) How many child/children do Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have together?

None

One

Two

Three

10) What's the title of Zayn Malik's highly-anticipated third studio album?

Minus

Certified Lover Boy

Nobody Is Listening

Utopia

Also Read | On Kalki Koechlin's Birthday, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The Actor

Zayn Malik quiz's answers:

Seventeen West Yorkshire 2010 2015 Mind of Mine 2016 Pillowtalk 2015 One Nobody Is Listening

Also Read | On Anusha Dandekar's Birthday, Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The VJ

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.