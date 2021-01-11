Zayn Malik Quiz: On His Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Pillowtalk' Singer

Quick links:
English songster Zayn Malik rings in his 28th birthday today, i.e. January 12, 2021. Zayn, who kickstarted his career as a singer by participating in The X Factor, was a part of the widely followed pop band One Direction for five years. However, he later parted ways from the quintet and established his career as a solo artist.
Ever since he kickstarted his career as a solo artist, the Pillow Talk crooner has won numerous accolades including the American Music Award, MTV Music Video Award and MTV Billboard Music Award to name a few for some of his chartbuster songs. Thus, on the occasion of Zayn Malik's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for his ardent fans out there, to test their knowledge about Zayn Malik's career to Zayn Malik's facts and Zayn Malik's trivia.
