Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Relationship Evolution; From 'Pillowtalk' To 'pregnancy'

Over the years Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on and off relationship. Finally, this year, fans of the two can take a sigh of relief as they have rekindled their relationship. According to several news reports, the rumour mill suggests that Gigi Hadid is pregnant with Zayn Malik’s child. Read on to know the complete timeline of their relationship.

2015

In November 2015, Gigi Hadid and Zayn were reported to be dating according to several media reports. This came after the two left Justin Bieber’s party together. A few days later, the two were spotted in Los Angeles, having dinner together and also holding each other’s hand. However, the two never confirmed the news reports.

2016

Early January 2016, Zayn commented that the two are just friends. However, some hawk-eyed paparazzi noticed that Gigi Hadid has the singer’s face as her lock screen around that time as per reports. Furthermore, she was featured in his video song ‘Pillowtalk’ which only fuelled the fire of them dating, as per several media reports. The two, however, flirted quite often on Twitter.

Check it out:

@GiGiHadid you seen the video babe ? Someones Looking 👌🏽😝 — zayn (@zaynmalik) January 29, 2016

@zaynmalik nah musta missed it 😏😜



Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me 😻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 29, 2016

In April 2016, the two did a photoshoot together, in the magazine, Zayn Malik was called as Gigi’s boyfriend. Things took a serious turn when the two made an appearance in May 2016 at the MET Gala together. In June, the two were speculated to have broken up, but Gigi slammed all the rumours with the following post.

Their first shoot together

Gigi slamming break-up rumours

In December, Zayn Malik made a very straightforward statement on a radio show. He asked her out and things were pretty clear when Zayn Malik did not deny any rumours. They were dating at this time.

2017

There were rumours in early January that the two of them are dating. However, in September things looked serious when Yolanda Hadid shared a picture of the two cuddled in a hug. In the Halloween of 2017, Zayn and Gigi were couple goals wearing matching outfits. Check out the pictures here:

September

October

2018

March 2018 was a sad day for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shippers because the latter revealed in a social media post that the two have parted ways. He wrote a beautiful ‘break-up’ message for her and Gigi also confirmed on the same later.

April of 2018 gave some false hopes to the fans when reports circulated that the two of them were kissing each other. The two, however, did not label anything on their situation. In October, Gigi Hadid posted a picture going back to her ‘happy place’ which confirmed that they are back together

2019

Reports of the couple taking a break from each other surfaced in early 2019. The two were taking some of to think about what they wanted form each other. However, by the end of the year, they were spotted together on several occasions. In December Gigi Hadid had posted that she is learning recipes to make form Zayn Malik’s mother, Trisha.

Gigi mentioned Trisha in one of her Instagram Stories and Trisha reposted it ❤️🍗 (December 29, 2019) pic.twitter.com/vdg6tdK0Sq — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) December 29, 2019

2020

In January, Gigi Hadid was spotted with Zayn Malik right before his birthday in New York. Even though the two never confirmed on anything, the images of them walking hand in hand and several reported indicated that the two are back together. During Valentines Day, Gigi Hadid confirmed that the two are together again. Her birthday in April was celebrated together with Zayn, several of her pictures suggested that he is a part of her family alongside Bella Hadid and Yolanda Hadid. There are speculation that Gigi Hadid is pregnant with Zayn’s child. However, there is no confirmation on this from either party.

Gigi's Valentines Day post

Gigi's birthday post

